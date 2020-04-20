The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 4,268 over the past day, reaching 47,121 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

April 20, 2020, 15:07 Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 4,268 in one day

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus cases to 47,121 (+10%) in 85 regions. Over the past day, 155 people have been discharged after recovering and 3,446 over the entire period. Forty-four patients have died of coronavirus over the past day. The total death toll in Russia is 405”, the crisis center reported. A total of 1,935 (45.3%) new coronavirus cases are asymptomatic.