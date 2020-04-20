Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Oscar-winning Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies aged 95

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch has sadly passed away aged 95.

Oscar-winning Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies aged 95

Oscar-winning Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies aged 95

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Oscar-winning illustrator passed away on Thursday night at his apartment in Prague, the Daily Mail reports. His Czech publisher, Petr Himmel, told The Associated Press that he died 'unexpectedly.' Gene, who's full name was Eugene Merrill Deitch, directed 13 episodes of beloved children's cartoon Tom and Jerry and some from the series Popeye.

Gene worked as a draftsman for North American Aviation before being drafted for the military and entering pilot training. After being discharged for medical reasons, the illustrator then based himself in Prague from 1959 and his career took off. His movie Munro won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1960. He was also nominated for the same award twice in 1964 for Here’s Nudnik and How to Avoid Friendship.

Earlier, he had created the Tom Terrific series, while the Sidney’s Family Tree, which he co-produced was nominated for an Academy Award in 1958. Gene is survived by his wife and three sons from his first marriage, all of whom are cartoonists. Fans have taken to Twitter to share condolences and express how much his work meant to them.


     

Politics

President-elect of Artsakh Republic presents agenda for cooperation with political parties

President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh on his Facebook page presented the agenda for cooperation with political parties.

All news from section

I will receive you in my city, at the entrance of which you will see the waving flag of Artsakh. Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence

Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence , Vice-President of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle, Marlene Mourier,...

Bundestag Member congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan

Member of the German Bundestag, Spokesman for the Economic and Energy Policy of the Alternative for Germany...

Armenian Assembly of America will continue to support Artsakh

On behalf of the Armenian Assembly of America, Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian, Van Krikorian and Carolyn...

Armenia MFA spokesperson comments on Azerbaijan’s reaction to elections held in Artsakh

Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on Azerbaijan’s reaction to the recent...

MEP Lars Patrick Berg congratulates President-elect of Artsakh

Member of the European Parliament, permanent member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Subcommittee...

Armenian Council of America extends congratulations to President-elect of Artsakh

Armenian Council of America extends congratulations to Araik Harutyunyan for winning the Presidential...

Economy

Armenia new silver collector coins are issued

The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver collector coins have been issued.

All news from section

I believe in the prosperous future of Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan

Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...

Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price

The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan...

World oil prices increasing

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...

Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...

Society

2000 new types of coronavirus test kits to be delivered to Armenia

2000 new types of coronavirus test kits will be provided to Armenia by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Avet Adonts said at a press conference today.

All news from section

Armenia reports 62 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

62 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative...

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1,339

As of Monday 11am, a total of 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National...

Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 7

A new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been registered in the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh’s...

USAID to provide $600,000 to help Armenia fight COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Government, through USAID, has committed an additional $600,000 to Armenia to support the country’s...

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1201

As of Friday 11am, a total of 42 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, bringing...

Coronavirus patient in Armenia gives birth

A woman infected with coronavirus has given birth to a healthy baby in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen...

Military

Artsakh army commander visits frontline troops

On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made another tour of the military positions of a military unit located in a southeasterly direction, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh informs.

All news from section

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.

Artsakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing weekv

The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...

Soldier dies in Artsakh

On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...

Coronavirus: British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff

British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend around 36,000 staff, BBC News reports.

Armenia community residents’ houses are damaged by shots fired by Azerbaijan army

On Monday at about 6:30pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired multiple shots from their outposts in the...

Iran says over 1,000 foreign prisoners temporarily released due to coronavirus
President-elect of Artsakh Republic presents agenda for cooperation with political parties
I will receive you in my city, at the entrance of which you will see the waving flag of Artsakh. Mayor of Bourg-Les-Valence
Bundestag Member congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan
Earthquake on Georgia-Russia border also felt in Armenia’s Lori province
more news

Analytical

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

All news from section

Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

2020 Cannes International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Sport

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

All news from section

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24

All news from section

Two more Diaspora Armenians die of COVID-19

Vrej Agajanian selected as Glendale Mayor

Last guardian of Armenian church in Dhaka dies

International

Iran says over 1,000 foreign prisoners temporarily released due to coronavirus

All news from section

Earthquake on Georgia-Russia border also felt in Armenia’s Lori province

Trump plans to temporarily suspend immigration to US amid coronavirus

Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world

Most Read

month

week

day

Search