Armenian Assembly of America will continue to support Artsakh

On behalf of the Armenian Assembly of America, Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian, Van Krikorian and Carolyn Mugar sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads: "Dear President-Elect Arayik Harutyunyan, On behalf of the Armenian Assembly of America, we extend our warm congratulations to you and the people of Artsakh on your election as President of the Republic of Artsakh.
Artsakh faces many regional and global challenges, which we are confident you will address vigorously. As you well know, a few of these are social-economic challenges, the ongoing conflict, security issues, and now, the unprecedented Covid-19 threat, which has reached Artsakh. You are taking on many grave responsibilities, which will define Artsakh for the years to come.
Be assured that the Armenian Assembly of America will continue to support the Republic of Artsakh, as we work with the Armenian-American community and the United States Government in our ongoing efforts to assist the people of Artsakh. The Armenian Assembly of America wishes you every success in representing the entire country for the benefit of the people of Artsakh and our world-wide nation. ”

     

On behalf of the Armenian Assembly of America, Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian, Van Krikorian and Carolyn Mugar sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan.

Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price

The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan to start talks on reducing the price of gas on the border, Deputy PM Grigoryan said today at a press conference.

Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 7

A new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been registered in the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh’s information center reports.

Artsakh army commander visits frontline troops

On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made another tour of the military positions of a military unit located in a southeasterly direction, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh informs.

