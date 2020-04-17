Armenian Assembly of America will continue to support Artsakh

On behalf of the Armenian Assembly of America, Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian, Van Krikorian and Carolyn Mugar sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads: "Dear President-Elect Arayik Harutyunyan, On behalf of the Armenian Assembly of America, we extend our warm congratulations to you and the people of Artsakh on your election as President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Artsakh faces many regional and global challenges, which we are confident you will address vigorously. As you well know, a few of these are social-economic challenges, the ongoing conflict, security issues, and now, the unprecedented Covid-19 threat, which has reached Artsakh. You are taking on many grave responsibilities, which will define Artsakh for the years to come.