April 17, 2020, 15:24 Brazil's president fires health minister after coronavirus dispute

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I just heard from the President Jair Bolsonaro [that I have been dismissed from] the health ministry,” health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta posted on his Twitter profile. Mandetta, who is a doctor, had encouraged social distancing measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak as Bolsonaro downplayed the virus, calling it a "little flu".

Many expected the Brazilian president to dismiss his minister after Bolsonaro made comments about acting against officials "who were full of themselves." "I want to thank you for the opportunity given to me, to be the manager of our [ministry], to set up the project to improve the health of Brazilians and to plan to face the coronavirus pandemic, a great challenge that our health system is facing," Mandetta tweeted on Thursday evening. At a press conference soon thereafter, Mandetta was received with applause by health ministry workers and offered his thanks to individuals with whom he had worked.