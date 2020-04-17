The looming global recession resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic could cause hundreds of thousands of additional child deaths this year, effectively reversing recent gains in reducing infant mortality, a UN report noted.

April 17, 2020, 13:58 UN: Hundreds of thousands of children could die this year due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 pandemic

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 42-66 million children may already fall below the poverty line this year, one and a half billion minors and youth representatives in 188 countries do not attend educational institutions. Two-thirds of the states have introduced distance learning, but not all countries have such an opportunity. A pandemic poses a threat to the life and health of young people worldwide.

This scenario would effectively reverse progress made in reducing infant mortality over the past two to three years. With classrooms shuttered, the nearly 310 million children worldwide who rely on school meals are missing out on this daily dose of nutrition.