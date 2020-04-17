I deeply feel the Armenian people’s longing for the unity. Andreas Galau

Deputy Speaker of Brandenburg State Parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany and the member of the "Alternative for Germany" party, Andreas Galau, sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads as follows:

"Your Excellency,

I congratulate you on your significant victory in the Artsakh Republic presidential elections.

Your success testifies to the great support of the people of Artsakh in the further steps towards peace and prosperity for the country.

You are assuming your position in a period that has not only been reflected in the geopolitical conditions in your region, but also due to the current global situation, the Republic of Artsakh is facing new and difficult challenges. It will be more important to unite the people of Artsakh in the common struggle for the future of the Republic.

There is no doubt that thanks to many years of your experience as the Prime Minister of the Artsakh Republic, you will fulfill this task with skill, patience and a great sense of responsibility.

Since 2015, as a result of both parliamentary and personal meetings, a great friendship has developed between you and many members of our Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Thanks to my visits to Armenia and Artsakh, I have learned a lot about the conflicts in your region, as well as saw the warmth and hospitality of the Armenian people. As a member of a nation that has been divided by foreign powers for years, I deeply feel the Armenian people’s longing for the unity.