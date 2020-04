As of Friday 11am, a total of 42 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to 1201, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: 44 people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 402. 19 patients have died in Armenia from the disease.