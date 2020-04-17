Coronavirus patient in Armenia gives birth

A woman infected with coronavirus has given birth to a healthy baby in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Fortunately, thanks to the professionalism of our doctors, both the child and the mother are feeling well.

The post-birth test gave a negative result for the mother, and the baby will be tested today. Anyhow, the mother and her baby will be under medical supervision for two weeks. I wish them good health," he added.