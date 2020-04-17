Japan declares nationwide state of emergency amid coronavirus spread

A nationwide state of emergency has been declared in Japan due to the country’s worsening coronavirus outbreak, BBC News reports. The move allows regional governments to urge people to stay inside, but without punitive measures or legal force.

The state of emergency will remain in force until 6 May. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had previously declared a month-long state of emergency in seven regions.

Speaking at a special meeting of medical experts, Mr Abe said: “Areas where a state of emergency should be carried out will be expanded from the seven prefectures to all prefectures.”

As the number of infections in Japan has increased, criticism of Mr Abe’s response has grown louder.

One poll shows 75% of people think the prime minister took too long to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo.

After a recent spike in cases in the capital Tokyo, experts warned that the city’s emergency medical facilities could collapse under the pressure. Officials in Tokyo have also urged people to work from home.

Coronavirus cases reported so far in Japan exceeded 9,000 on Thursday with more than new 300 infection cases recorded across the country the same day, including 149 in Tokyo, according to The Japan Times.