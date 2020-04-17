Artsakh army commander visits frontline troops

On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made another tour of the military positions of a military unit located in a southeasterly direction, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Major General Harutyunyan talked with the troops and was introduced on the latest engineering re-equipment, the tactical situation in the line of contact and the conditions of service. Afterwards, the army commander personally tested the combat-readiness and skills of the troops by assigning objectives.