Armenian Council of America extends congratulations to Araik Harutyunyan for winning the Presidential runoff election in Artsakh.

April 16, 2020, 22:05 Armenian Council of America extends congratulations to President-elect of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads as follows: “As his new administration will bear the burden of the coronavirus pandemic, and increases in Azeri aggression, we are confident in his leadership to safeguard the people of Artsakh. Armenian Council of America has always championed the self-determined sovereignty of Artsakh.

ACA will continue to advocate for its independence and territorial integrity in the United States and around the world. We look forward to continue our cooperation with President Sahakyan's government and President-Elect Harutyunyan’s forthcoming administration.

We wish President-Elect Harutyunyan success and vigilance in the years to come.”