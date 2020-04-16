Swiss-Armenian businessman Vartan Sirmakes sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

April 16, 2020, 16:20 Swiss-Armenian businessman Vartan Sirmakes congratulates President-elect of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads as follows:

"Dear Mr. President, I cordially congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Artsakh. I am convinced that your experience will greatly contribute to the solution of the existing problems and the strengthening of Artsakh's position in the international arena. I wish you success and effective activity in the responsible mission. I wish prosperity and peace to the people of Artsakh. "