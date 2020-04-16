President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had an informal meeting with the newly-elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office stated.

April 16, 2020, 16:19 Armen Sarkissian holds informal meeting with President-elect of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Sarkissian once again congratulated Arayik Harutyunyan on election as President of Artsakh. He expressed confidence that Harutyunyan will continue serving his strength and energy for ensuring the security and development of Artsakh.