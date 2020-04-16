Von der Leyen: Many were not there on time when Italy a needed a helping hand at the very beginning

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen again apologized publicly that all EU member states could not come to the aid of Italy on time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Her remarks came at the European Parliament Plenary on the EU coordinated action to combat the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.

“Yes, it is true that no one was really ready for this. It is also true that too many were not there on time when Italy a needed a helping hand at the very beginning,” she said. “And yes, for that, it is right that Europe as a whole offers a heartfelt apology. But saying sorry only counts for something if it changes behaviour.” According to her, all EU member states and the European Commission have already changed their behavior.

“The truth is that it did not take long before everyone realised that we must protect each other to protect ourselves. And the truth is too that Europe has now become the world's beating heart of solidarity. The real Europe is standing up, the one that is there for each other when it is needed the most,” she said.