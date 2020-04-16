Newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is in Yerevan and had non-official meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

April 16, 2020, 13:42 Artsakh’s president-elect meets with Armenia Parliament Speaker

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page, noting that during the meeting they discussed future actions.