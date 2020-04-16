Artsakh’s president-elect meets with Armenia Parliament Speaker

Newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is in Yerevan and had non-official meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.
The foreign ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement touching upon the recent call of UN Secretary-General António Guterres for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had an informal meeting with the newly-elected President of Artsakh...
Swiss-Armenian businessman Vartan Sirmakes sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President...
Newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is in Yerevan and had non-official meeting with...
On April 15, at the initiative of the Armenian side, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone...
On 15 April, Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with Greek Foreign...
The ministry of foreign affairs of Armenia issued a statement on the completion of presidential elections...
The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan to start talks on reducing the price of gas on the border, Deputy PM Grigoryan said today at a press conference.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
The government of Armenia has allocated 90,000,000 drams to the high tech ministry for it to provide the funds as a grant to the Engineering Association NGO to launch the manufacturing of ventilators.
As of Thursday 11am, a total of 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National...
During the presidential runoff election in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic on April 14, the police...
In connection with the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), works are underway to implement anti-crisis...
I have managed to vote with my parents, fulfilling my constitutional right.
At the moment, the situation is completely under control; we have 3 sources of the virus, 2 of which...
28 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced....
A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.
On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...
The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...
British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend around 36,000 staff, BBC News reports.
On Monday at about 6:30pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired multiple shots from their outposts in the...
During the days of the April war, our people showed the world that Armenians are invincible and that...
Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
