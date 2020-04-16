Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises by 3,448 over past day

Some 3,448 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Russia over the past day, taking the country’s total tally up to 27,938 in 84 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 2,304 people have recovered from the coronavirus and the death toll has hit 232, TASS reported. "Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus infections to 27,938 cases (+14.1%) in 84 regions. Over the past day, 318 people have been discharged after recovering and to date this number has reached 2,304. Some 34 coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours. A total of 232 people have died over the entire period in Russia," the crisis center said.