The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that it "is getting on with the job" in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, despite President Donald Trump's announcement a day earlier that the US would withhold funding to the international organization, CNN reported.

April 16, 2020, 15:17 WHO says it regrets Trump's decision to halt funding, but remains focused on coronavirus response

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We regret the decision of the President of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news conference Wednesday in Geneva. Trump announced Tuesday he is halting funding to the WHO while a review is conducted.