The ministry of foreign affairs of Armenia issued a statement on the completion of presidential elections in Artsakh.

April 16, 2020, 09:47 Armenia to support exercise of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination without any limitation

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The MFA’s full statement is presented below: “We congratulate the people, authorities and political forces of Artsakh, who through their joint efforts ensured the successful completion of the general election process in Artsakh on April 14. Through democratic and competitive procedure, the people of Artsakh elected their new president and members of parliament.

The formation of new authorities of Artsakh has been of utmost importance in terms of exercising human rights in Artsakh, ensuring security of the people of Artsakh and efficiently pursuing the peace process. The Republic of Armenia will closely cooperate with the authorities representing the people of Artsakh in the peace process and will consistently support the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination without any limitation. We are confident that the newly elected authorities of Artsakh will assume their key role in the negotiation process with particular responsibility”.