Armenia to support exercise of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination without any limitation

The ministry of foreign affairs of Armenia issued a statement on the completion of presidential elections in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The MFA’s full statement is presented below: “We congratulate the people, authorities and political forces of Artsakh, who through their joint efforts ensured the successful completion of the general election process in Artsakh on April 14. Through democratic and competitive procedure, the people of Artsakh elected their new president and members of parliament.

The formation of new authorities of Artsakh has been of utmost importance in terms of exercising human rights in Artsakh, ensuring security of the people of Artsakh and efficiently pursuing the peace process. The Republic of Armenia will closely cooperate with the authorities representing the people of Artsakh in the peace process and will consistently support the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination without any limitation. We are confident that the newly elected authorities of Artsakh will assume their key role in the negotiation process with particular responsibility”.


     

UN Secretary-General’s appeal for immediate global ceasefire is a necessity – Artsakh MFA

The foreign ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement touching upon the recent call of UN Secretary-General António Guterres for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.

Armen Sarkissian holds informal meeting with President-elect of Artsakh

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had an informal meeting with the newly-elected President of Artsakh...

Swiss-Armenian businessman Vartan Sirmakes congratulates President-elect of Artsakh

Swiss-Armenian businessman Vartan Sirmakes sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President...

Artsakh’s president-elect meets with Armenia Parliament Speaker

Newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is in Yerevan and had non-official meeting with...

Armenian FM discusses COVID19 pandemic with Cypriot counterpart

On April 15, at the initiative of the Armenian side, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone...

Armenian FM holds telephone conversation with Greek counterpart

On 15 April, Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with Greek Foreign...

Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price

The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan to start talks on reducing the price of gas on the border, Deputy PM Grigoryan said today at a press conference.

World oil prices increasing

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...

Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Armenia financial system functions normally, says cenbank amid coronavirus crisis

The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.

Armenian engineers to start manufacturing ventilators

The government of Armenia has allocated 90,000,000 drams to the high tech ministry for it to provide the funds as a grant to the Engineering Association NGO to launch the manufacturing of ventilators.

In Armenia number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,159

As of Thursday 11am, a total of 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National...

Artsakh Police received no reports of electoral fraud

During the presidential runoff election in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic on April 14, the police...

Anti-crisis programs to be carried out in Artsakh. Grigory Martirosyan

In connection with the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), works are underway to implement anti-crisis...

All polling stations been disinfected in advance. Healthcare Minister

I have managed to vote with my parents, fulfilling my constitutional right.

Commandant: The situation in connection with COVID-19 is completely under control

At the moment, the situation is completely under control; we have 3 sources of the virus, 2 of which...

28 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia

28 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced....

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.

Artsakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing weekv

The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...

Soldier dies in Artsakh

On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...

Coronavirus: British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff

British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend around 36,000 staff, BBC News reports.

Armenia community residents’ houses are damaged by shots fired by Azerbaijan army

On Monday at about 6:30pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired multiple shots from their outposts in the...

Our people once again showed the world that Armenians are invincible. April War Participant

During the days of the April war, our people showed the world that Armenians are invincible and that...

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

2020 Cannes International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Two more Diaspora Armenians die of COVID-19

Vrej Agajanian selected as Glendale Mayor

Last guardian of Armenian church in Dhaka dies

April 24 commemoration events in LA City suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

Germany offers help in restoring Notre-Dame's stained-glass windows

Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises by 3,448 over past day

WHO says it regrets Trump's decision to halt funding, but remains focused on coronavirus response

Von der Leyen: Many were not there on time when Italy a needed a helping hand at the very beginning

