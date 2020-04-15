Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Artsakh's Presient-elect Arayik Harutyunyan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.
President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has affirmed his readiness to cooperate with all political forces.
Arayik Harutyunyan, who has been elected President of Artsakh based on the preliminary results of the...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the people of Artsakh on completing elections,...
According to preliminary results of the Artsakh presidential runoff election on April 14 , ex-PM Arayik...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with President-elect of the Republic...
The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan to start talks on reducing the price of gas on the border, Deputy PM Grigoryan said today at a press conference.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
During the presidential runoff election in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic on April 14, the police did not receive any reports of electoral fraud.
In connection with the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), works are underway to implement anti-crisis...
I have managed to vote with my parents, fulfilling my constitutional right.
At the moment, the situation is completely under control; we have 3 sources of the virus, 2 of which...
28 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced....
6 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected...
No new COVID-19 tests have been conducted out so far, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs.
A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.
On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...
The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...
British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend around 36,000 staff, BBC News reports.
On Monday at about 6:30pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired multiple shots from their outposts in the...
During the days of the April war, our people showed the world that Armenians are invincible and that...
Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
