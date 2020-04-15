Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

April 15, 2020, 19:53 Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Artsakh's Presient-elect Arayik Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: As informed the Office of the Prime Minister, the message runs as follows:

“Distinguished Mr. Harutyunyan,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and personally me, I congratulate you on being elected the President of the Republic of Artskh.

During the presidential and parliamentary elections, the people of Artsakh expressed their political will by exercising their inviolable right to form public administration bodies through competitive elections.

Once again, the people of Artsakh affirmed its will and right to live and work on its land and proved that Artsakh is an independent and democratic state with its well-established institutions.

Distinguished President of the Republic of Artsakh,

You have received the mandate of the people of Artsakh to strengthen Artsakh’s security, enhance the economy and build a society hinged on democratic values, human rights and fundamental liberties.

For achieving this goal, you have adopted a comprehensive reform agenda in the spheres of state administration, economy, politics, judiciary and other spheres of social life and you can rely on the support of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and personally me in this process.

I wish you and the heroic people of Artsakh success, numerous achievements which I believe will be possible to achieve by joining our best efforts''.