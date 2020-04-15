President-elect of Artsakh says ready to cooperate with all political forces

Artsakhpress

President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has affirmed his readiness to cooperate with all political forces.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I am ready to cooperate with everyone. I have mentioned the agenda – a general social-economic program, the Karabakh issue, security, and harmonious work with the government of Armenia. I am ready to cooperate with everyone around this agenda. Soon I will start meetings with parliamentary political parties, and I am open for cooperation with non-parliamentary political parties as well,” Harutyunyan said.
According to preliminary results of the second round of the presidential election, Harutyunyan garnered 88% of votes.

     

Politics

President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has affirmed his readiness to cooperate with all political forces.

There will be no political persecution in Artsakh, says President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan

Arayik Harutyunyan, who has been elected President of Artsakh based on the preliminary results of the...

Harutyunyan will discuss directing funds for boosting Artsakh’s economy with Armenia’s leadership

 Arayik Harutyunyan, who has been elected President of Artsakh based on the preliminary results of the...

Pashinyan congratulates people of independent and democratic Artsakh on completing elections

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the people of Artsakh on completing elections,...

Preliminary results of Artsakh presidential runoff election announced

According to preliminary results of the Artsakh presidential runoff election on April 14 , ex-PM Arayik...

Armenia President congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on being elected Artsakh President

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with President-elect of the Republic...

Economy

Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price

The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan to start talks on reducing the price of gas on the border, Deputy PM Grigoryan said today at a press conference.

World oil prices increasing

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...

Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Armenia financial system functions normally, says cenbank amid coronavirus crisis

The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.

Society

Artsakh Police received no reports of electoral fraud

During the presidential runoff election in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic on April 14, the police did not receive any reports of electoral fraud.

Anti-crisis programs to be carried out in Artsakh. Grigory Martirosyan

In connection with the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), works are underway to implement anti-crisis...

All polling stations been disinfected in advance. Healthcare Minister

I have managed to vote with my parents, fulfilling my constitutional right.

Commandant: The situation in connection with COVID-19 is completely under control

At the moment, the situation is completely under control; we have 3 sources of the virus, 2 of which...

28 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia

28 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced....

Coronavirus cases in Armenia reach 1,039

6 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected...

No new COVID-19 tests conducted in Artsakh

No new COVID-19 tests have been conducted out so far, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs.

Military

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.

Artsakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing weekv

The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...

Soldier dies in Artsakh

On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...

Coronavirus: British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff

British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend around 36,000 staff, BBC News reports.

Armenia community residents’ houses are damaged by shots fired by Azerbaijan army

On Monday at about 6:30pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired multiple shots from their outposts in the...

Our people once again showed the world that Armenians are invincible. April War Participant

During the days of the April war, our people showed the world that Armenians are invincible and that...

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Artsakh's Presient-elect Arayik Harutyunyan
Bako Sahakyan congratulates President-elect of Artsakh
President-elect of Artsakh says ready to cooperate with all political forces
There will be no political persecution in Artsakh, says President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan
Harutyunyan will discuss directing funds for boosting Artsakh’s economy with Armenia’s leadership
Analytical

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

2020 Cannes International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Sport

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Diaspora

Vrej Agajanian selected as Glendale Mayor

Last guardian of Armenian church in Dhaka dies

April 24 commemoration events in LA City suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

Renowned Armenian physicist diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in Moscow

International

COVID-19 updates: Confirmed cases surpass 2 million globally

Politico: US Senate launches investigation into COVID-19 causes

Boris Johnson thanks NHS staff for coronavirus treatment

Putin to discuss fight against coronavirus with Eurasian Union leaders

