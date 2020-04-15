President-elect of Artsakh says ready to cooperate with all political forces

President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has affirmed his readiness to cooperate with all political forces.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I am ready to cooperate with everyone. I have mentioned the agenda – a general social-economic program, the Karabakh issue, security, and harmonious work with the government of Armenia. I am ready to cooperate with everyone around this agenda. Soon I will start meetings with parliamentary political parties, and I am open for cooperation with non-parliamentary political parties as well,” Harutyunyan said.

According to preliminary results of the second round of the presidential election, Harutyunyan garnered 88% of votes.