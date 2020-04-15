Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the people of Artsakh on completing elections, stating that Armenia continues close cooperation with Artsakh for reaching common goals.

April 15, 2020, 14:32 Pashinyan congratulates people of independent and democratic Artsakh on completing elections

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I congratulate the people of independent and democratic Artsakh on completing elections. They mandated authorities to further strengthen the security of Artsakh and represent it in the peace process. We continue our close cooperation with Artsakh to reach our common goals”, Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

The voting in the second round of the presidential election was held in Artsakh on April 14. According to the preliminary results, Arayik Harutyunyan was elected President of Artsakh with 88% of votes. The other candidate, current foreign minister Masis Mayilyan received 12% of votes.