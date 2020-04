According to preliminary results of the Artsakh presidential runoff election on April 14 , ex-PM Arayik Harutyunyan received 39,860 votes (84.5%), and serving FM Masis Mayilian received 5,728 votes (12.1%). Srbuhi Arzumanyan, Chairperson of the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission, said during today’s meeting with journalists.

April 15, 2020, 11:58 Preliminary results of Artsakh presidential runoff election announced

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: She noted that the voter turnout was 47,165 (45% of eligible voters).