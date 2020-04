During the presidential runoff election in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic on April 14, the police did not receive any reports of electoral fraud.

April 15, 2020, 10:15 Artsakh Police received no reports of electoral fraud

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the vote, 24 people applied to the Police Passport and Visa Department and the regional passport services on various issues, which were answered in accordance with the law.