The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 066 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

April 15, 2020, 10:02 COVID-19 updates: Confirmed cases surpass 2 million globally

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The death toll is over 126,000. 484,597 patients have recovered. US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (614,246 confirmed cases). 26,064 deaths were reported. Then comes Spain which confirmed 174,060 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 18,255.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 162,488 cases. 21,067 patients have died. The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 143,303 cases and 15,729 deaths. Germany has confirmed 132,210 cases and 3,495 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 93,873 confirmed cases and 12,107 deaths. China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,295 cases. The death toll here is 3,342.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 74,877. The number of deaths is 4,683. Turkey reported 65,111 cases, Belgium – 31,119, the Netherlands – 27,419, Canada – 27,063 and Switzerland – 25,936. Georgia confirmed 300 cases of coronavirus and Russia – 21,102. 170 people have died in Russia. Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 4,933. 28 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 3,428 cases and 7 deaths. The death toll among the Arab states is the highest in Egypt as 178 patients have died, but the country has less confirmed cases – 2,350. Iraq confirmed 1,400 cases and 78 deaths, Kuwait – 1,355 cases and 3 deaths.