Armenia President congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on being elected Artsakh President

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Sarkissian congratulated Arayik Harutyunyan on his success in the second round of the presidential election and on being elected President of Artsakh.

The Armenian President said Arayik Harutyunyan is going to assume the position of the President in a very complex and responsible period for Artsakh, conditioned by the developments taking place in the world and in particular the ongoing complex geopolitical processes in the region. “The Republic of Artsakh once again proved that it is a well-established country with its state institutions, and most importantly, with its citizens. Today more than ever we need to be united”, the Armenian President said during the telephone talk. Armen Sarkissian expressed confidence that Arayik Harutyunyan will be able to reinforce the atmosphere of solidarity and tolerance in Artsakh, organize and ensure the security and economic and political development of Artsakh and unite the people around common goals.