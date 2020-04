At the moment, the situation is completely under control; we have 3 sources of the virus, 2 of which are under complete control and limited. Grigory Martirosyan, Artsakh Republic State Minister and the Commandant of the emergency that has been declared in connection with COVID-19, stated this at a briefing with journalists after voting in the presidential runoff election.

