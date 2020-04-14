28 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced. For the first time since the outbreak began in Armenia, the number of active cases in a day has dropped, he said.

April 14, 2020, 11:21 28 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have very important statistics," he added. "For the first time, our positive cases are almost twice as few as the recovered ones. As of yesterday, we had 54 cases of recovery, discharge. In this respect, we have 786 active cases; that is, we have a certain decrease in active cases; this is the first time, too.

Of course, we also have bad news; we had two more deaths. I can say that the average age of the cases of death is 74.8." Pashinyan wrote on Facebook that “we have the chance to break the backbone of the epidemic”.