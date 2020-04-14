Michael Joseph Martin (Mikayel Hovsep Mardirossian), the only Armenian who in recent decades has looked after the ancient Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church in Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka, has died, news.am reports, citing Arevelk.

April 14, 2020, 10:50 Last guardian of Armenian church in Dhaka dies

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The news of his death was announced by his family, noting that there were no more Armenians living in Dhaka, the church had not had an abbot for a long time, and Martin was the only Armenian living in Dhaka who looked after the church.

He was born in 1930 in Burma—currently Myanmar—and had moved to Dhaka in 1942. Since the 1980s, he has cared for this church and the cemetery next to it, where some 400 Armenians are buried. Martin was awarded a medal by the Catholicos of All Armenians for his service to the Armenian Church. He died in Canada where he had moved to due to his advanced age and illness, and in order to be with his children.