Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the online summit of the Eurasian Economic Union on April 14, news.am reports,citing the Kremlin press service.

April 13, 2020, 15:37 Putin to discuss fight against coronavirus with Eurasian Union leaders

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The focus will be on discussing joint actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and maintain the economic stability of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, the statement said.

Following the meeting, it is planned to adopt a joint statement by members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.