Commandant of the Republic of Artsakh, State Minister Grigory Martirosyan Monday convened the first session of the Commandant’s Office, Artsakh Information Headquarters informs.

April 13, 2020, 15:24 Artsakh Commandant's Office convenes first session

Grigory Martirosyan introduced the drafts of the Commandant's decisions setting several restrictions to the heads of interested bodies who are included in the Commandant's Office.

The decisions will be made public later.