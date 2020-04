Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno and his cabinet members took 50% pay cuts among measures he announced to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic that has dealt a heavy blow to the country’s economy, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I have arranged a 50% reduction in the monthly income of the President, Vice President, Ministers and Vice Ministers,” Moreno wrote on his Twitter account.