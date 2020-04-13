No new COVID-19 tests conducted in Artsakh

No new COVID-19 tests have been conducted out so far, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The citizen, who was confirmed having the novel coronavirus yesterday, is being transferred to the Shushi medical facility from the Karvachar medical facility, Shahumyan Region. The infected patient’s five family members, who had been self-isolated until now, will be transferred to a separate isolation facility; their health condition is assessed as satisfactory, and they have no symptoms of this disease.