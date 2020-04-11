29 new coronavirus infections registered in Armenia on April 11

Armenia has confirmed 29 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of infections to 966. One patient has died and 24 recovered, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of fatalities has reached 13, and the number of overall recoveries reached 173.