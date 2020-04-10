Three multi-apartment buildings being built in Askeran to be put into operation in November

With the funding from the Artsakh Investment Fund, the construction works of three five-story residential buildings in Askeran are underway.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Albert Avanesyan, Head of the Urban Planning, Architecture and Resettlement Department of the Askeran Regional Administration, told “Artsakhpress”.

According to him, the construction started in 2019.

“The newly built buildings will be in line with modern requirements. There will be about 32 apartments: two-room, three-room and four-room.

Some of the apartments will be provided to large families and the families of deceased servicemen, and the rest of the apartments will be received with help of mortgage loans. The newly built buildings will be in line with modern requirements. Two of the three buildings have basement floors, which are also designed for residents of the other buildings. The basements will be in accordance with modern standards, «he said, noting that the buildings are scheduled to be put into operation in November 2020.