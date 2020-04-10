Spain's lockdown could be extended until 10 May

Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, warned on Thursday that he will have to ask to extend the state of emergency two more weeks when the current deadline for the lockdown ends on 26 April, EU Observer reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Within 15 days, I will have to do this again, because we will not have ended the pandemic," he said. The opposition threatened to stop supporting further extensions to the lockdown, which was imposed on 14 March. According to the fresh figures, Spain's coronavirus cases have reached 157,000, with more than 15,000 deaths reported in the country so far.