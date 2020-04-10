Coronavirus: EU finance ministers agree on €500 billion emergency fund

EU Finance ministers agreed on Thursday to a common emergency plan to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the European economy, Euronews reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: EU member states have agreed to an emergency response plan of €500 billion. "This proposal contains bold and ambitious proposals that would have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago", the Portuguese Finance minister and president of the Eurogroup Mario Centeno said in a video conference on Thursday. "We can all remember the response to the financial crisis of the last decade, when Europe did too little too late. This time around is different." The proposal, he added, "implements the strong response that Europe needs". Shortly after they reached an agreement, finance ministers enthusiastically announced the news on social media.