The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 1,786 in the past 24 hours, reaching 11,917, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center, Tass reports.

April 10, 2020, 13:47 Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 1,786 in one day

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in 82 Russian regions (up by 17.6%). As many as 97 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. Eighteen coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 94”, the statement of the center reads.