Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital, Downing Street has said.

April 10, 2020, 10:15 BBC: Boris Johnson out of intensive care but remains in hospital

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mr Johnson has been receiving treatment for coronavirus at St Thomas' Hospital in London since Sunday.

No 10 said he "has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery".

A spokesman added: "He is in extremely good spirits." He was taken to hospital on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive - and was moved to intensive care on Monday.