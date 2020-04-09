Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US

The governments of Georgia and the US are organizing a special flight for 79 Georgian students, who are in the US as part of education programs, to return to their homeland.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated everyone on the occasion of the general elections in...
The foreign ministry of Armenia issued a statement on the presidential and parliamentary elections that...
Leader of the Free Homeland Party, Artsakh presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met today with the delegation of the Television and Radio Commission...
The total number of voters at T presidential elections of the Artsakh Republic on March 31 was 104,348,...
As of 2pm, 50,534 voters, or 48.3% of the total number of voters, have cast their ballots in Artsakh...
The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan to start talks on reducing the price of gas on the border, Deputy PM Grigoryan said today at a press conference.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
With the co-funding of the Artsakh Republic Government, the All-Armenian Fund of France and “French-speaking in Artsakh” NGO, the construction works of the House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert has been underway for a year.
The Armenian government has so far distributed 3 billion 670 million drams in relief for businesses and...
Forty new cases of coronavirus infection and one death have been reported in Armenia, National Center...
According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic, the health condition of the infected Artsakh...
28 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected...
The first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh’s...
As of 11am on Tuesday, a total of 20 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been registered...
A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.
On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...
The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...
British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend around 36,000 staff, BBC News reports.
On Monday at about 6:30pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired multiple shots from their outposts in the...
During the days of the April war, our people showed the world that Armenians are invincible and that...
Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
