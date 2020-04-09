With the co-funding of the Artsakh Republic Government, the All-Armenian Fund of France and “French-speaking in Artsakh” NGO, the construction works of the House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert has been underway for a year.

April 9, 2020, 13:17 House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert will have great role in the development of French. Francois Rochebloine

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Francois Rochebloine, the responsible of French-speaking in Artsakh” NGO, wrote in the second issue of the "French-spaeking in Artsakh" periodical. He noted that the works are being carried out in the small capital of the Republic, where it seems that everyone knows each other, and each of them tries to contribute to that national mission.

“The new building of the House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center will enable to teach French to specialists from various fields in better conditions. One thing becomes clear for all of us. We are not just constructing a building, we are building a future. The students of the center do not only learn French, but in fact they enter a new field of methods and mentality, which in turn will allow them to enter the extensive platforms of the globalized world. At the initiative of Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan, the center started its operation in 2015. According to his decision, the House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center was designed as a tool to get Artsakh out of the blockade.