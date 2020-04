The Armenian government has so far distributed 3 billion 670 million drams in relief for businesses and socially vulnerable citizens amid the coronavirus crisis, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting. On April 7 the number was 2 billion 353 million.

April 9, 2020, 11:52 Armenia starts releasing multi-billion dram economic and social relief

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The PM said the released money is not even 10% of the planned relief which is gradually being distributed. He said the entire package will be accessible to all eligible citizens and businesses in a few days. Pashinyan said “the government has a clear strategy” on how to overcome the crisis and nevertheless they will hear out all recommendations and proposals which are being submitted.