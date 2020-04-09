France to extend coronavirus lockdown again

France will extend its nationwide lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus for a second time, meaning it will run beyond April 15, France 24 reported, citing the French presidential palace.

The Élysée Palace said French President Emmanuel Macron would address the nation regarding the disease situation on Monday evening. Macron will from now until Monday "speak to a large number of public and private actors – French, European and international – on what is at stake concerning Covid-19 and prepare the decisions that will be announced on Monday to the French", the presidency said. It will be Macron's third prime time address from the Élysée Palace since the crisis began.

The announcement comes as France's coronavirus death toll rose to 10,869 after hospitals recorded 541 new fatalities over the most recent 24-hour period.