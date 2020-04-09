Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Economy

World oil prices increasing

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices increasing

World oil prices increasing
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, WTI oil futures for May rose 2.83 percent to $25.80 a barrel.
And Brent oil futures for June supplies increased 0.88 percent to $33.13 a barrel.

     

Politics

Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US

The governments of Georgia and the US are organizing a special flight for 79 Georgian students, who are in the US as part of education programs, to return to their homeland.

All news from section

Pashinyan praises “high-quality” Artsakh elections

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated everyone on the occasion of the general elections in...

Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is the base for NK conflict settlement. Armenia MFA

The foreign ministry of Armenia issued a statement on the presidential and parliamentary elections that...

I have no enemy or opponent in Artsakh. Presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan

Leader of the Free Homeland Party, Artsakh presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik...

Bako Sahakyan receives delegation of Armenia’s Television and Radio Commission

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met today with the delegation of the Television and Radio Commission...

Artsakh goes to second round to elect president

The total number of voters at T presidential elections of the Artsakh Republic on March 31 was 104,348,...

Voter turnout at 48.3% as of 2pm

As of 2pm, 50,534 voters, or 48.3% of the total number of voters, have cast their ballots in Artsakh...

Economy

Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price

The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan to start talks on reducing the price of gas on the border, Deputy PM Grigoryan said today at a press conference.

All news from section

World oil prices increasing

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...

Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Armenia financial system functions normally, says cenbank amid coronavirus crisis

The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.

Society

House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert will have great role in the development of French. Francois Rochebloine

With the co-funding of the Artsakh Republic Government, the All-Armenian Fund of France and “French-speaking in Artsakh” NGO, the construction works of the House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert has been underway for a year.

All news from section

Armenia starts releasing multi-billion dram economic and social relief

The Armenian government has so far distributed 3 billion 670 million drams in relief for businesses and...

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 921

Forty new cases of coronavirus infection and one death have been reported in Armenia, National Center...

Artsakh coronavirus patient in stable condition

According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic, the health condition of the infected Artsakh...

28 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia

28 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected...

First coronavirus case reported in Artsakh

The first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh’s...

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 853

As of 11am on Tuesday, a total of 20 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been registered...

Military

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.

All news from section

Artsakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing weekv

The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...

Soldier dies in Artsakh

On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...

Coronavirus: British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff

British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend around 36,000 staff, BBC News reports.

Armenia community residents’ houses are damaged by shots fired by Azerbaijan army

On Monday at about 6:30pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired multiple shots from their outposts in the...

Our people once again showed the world that Armenians are invincible. April War Participant

During the days of the April war, our people showed the world that Armenians are invincible and that...

Coronavirus could push half a billion people into poverty, Oxfam warns
Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US
EU to keep external borders closed to 15 May
Russian side not responded yet to Armenia’s proposal to start talks on reducing gas price
House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert will have great role in the development of French. Francois Rochebloine
more news

Analytical

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

Halkbank, whose majority shareholder is the Turkish government, pleaded not guilty in New York on March...

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

All news from section

Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

2020 Cannes International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Sport

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

All news from section

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Diaspora

April 24 commemoration events in LA City suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

All news from section

Renowned Armenian physicist diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in Moscow

Eduardo Eurnekian to provide $250,000 in aid to Armenian government for fighting COVID-19

COVID19: Dutch-Armenians follow instructions of health ministry – Armenian community representative

International

Coronavirus could push half a billion people into poverty, Oxfam warns

All news from section

EU to keep external borders closed to 15 May

Coronavirus cases surpass 10,000 in Russia

WHO chief urges end to 'politicisation' of coronavirus – BBC

Most Read

month

week

day

Search