Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

Andrea Bocelli will stream a special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Daily Mail reports.

April 8, 2020

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Italian opera singer, 61, has been granted exclusive access to the currently closed Milan cathedral by the Archpriest, Monsignor Gianantonio Borgonovo, and Mayor, Giuseppe Sala.

Bocelli will only be accompanied by Duomo di Milano's organist, Emanuele Vianelli, where he shall perform the likes of Ave Maria and Sancta Maria. The Milan cathedral is currently closed amid the pandemic but will exclusively open its doors for just Bocelli and organist Emanuel for the event hosted by Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo - a 600-year-old organisation which supervises the building. The singer will be without an audience due to Italy's lockdown and government regulations surrounding COVID-19 but the footage will be streamed live to his YouTube channel.