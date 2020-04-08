Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 725

Turkey confirmed Tuesday that 76 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 725, Anadolu Agency reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 34,109 as 3,892 more people tested positive for the virus; Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference in the capital Ankara following the meeting of Coronavirus Science Board.

So far, a total of 1,582 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said, stressing the rise in the recovery rate. He also said 20,023 tests were conducted on Tuesday, with the overall number of tests conducted so far hitting 222,868. Turkey is currently treating 1,474 patients in intensive care units, Koca said, and added that the occupancy rate of these units stands at 62-63% amid coronavirus outbreak.