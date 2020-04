Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has donated nearly $ 1 billion to fight coronavirus.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI,” he tweeted. According to him, the donations will be operated transparently, and all flows can be tracked in the doc file.