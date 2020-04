The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 1,175 over the past day, reaching 8,672 in 81 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said today, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The center has reported 580 recoveries and 63 deaths. The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow has grown by 660 to 5,841.