According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic, the health condition of the infected Artsakh citizen is assessed as stable, and there is nothing to worry about at the moment.

April 8, 2020, 11:18 Artsakh coronavirus patient in stable condition

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 20 people, including family members, may have been in contact with the coronavirus patient who is from the village of Mirik, however the entire residents of the village have been told to self-quarantine due to safety concerns.