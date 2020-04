28 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected people to 881, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: 9 death cases have been registered so far. As of April 8, 27 more patients have recovered, and the total number of recovered people has reached 114. Currently the active cases are 758.