World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

April 8, 2020, 10:04 World oil prices on the rise

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, WTI oil futures for May rose 5.67 percent to $24.97 a barrel. And Brent oil futures for June supplies increased 2.48 percent to $32.66 a barrel.